Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 14. Reports quoting sources indicate that the five-time Lok Sabha MP is likely to opt for the Rajasthan seat currently held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress is comfortably placed to win Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

“Sonia Gandhi is likely to be declared as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the party. She is likely to file nomination on Wednesday," sources told news agency PTI.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has held several meetings with Gandhi in recent weeks as the Congress works to finalise its candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. The Rajasthan PCC has reportedly urged the party leadership to nominate Gandhi for the Rajya Sabha seat and currently remains Gandhi's ‘top’ choice. However a final decision is likely to be taken on Tuesday night with sources noting that other state units of the Congress have also made offers for her to file the nomination.

The development come on the heels of reports indicating that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the family turf of Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhi had stated during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it would be the last time she was contesting the general elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!