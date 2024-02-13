Sonia Gandhi likely to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan seat held by Manmohan Singh
Sonia Gandhi is set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 14, likely opting for the Rajasthan seat currently held by Manmohan Singh.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 14. Reports quoting sources indicate that the five-time Lok Sabha MP is likely to opt for the Rajasthan seat currently held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress is comfortably placed to win Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.