Sonia Gandhi joins ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi participated in Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, following its resumption after a two-days break on Thursday.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following its resumption after a two-days break on Thursday. The Yatra resumed from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya today.