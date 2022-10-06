Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following its resumption after a two-days break on Thursday. The Yatra resumed from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya today.

The party convoy which is on a nationwide campaign entered Karnataka on 30 September. It is worth noting, that Sonia Gandhi was not able to participate in the previous campaigns of the party because of her health issues. This will be her first such public event at the party after a long gap.

LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra gets major boost as Smt Sonia Gandhi joins all the Padyatris today. Yatra to resume from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi https://t.co/tdQlhsOfDQ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

Notably, Sonia Gandhi had already come to Mysuru on Monday. A day ago, the interim party chief and Rahul Gandhi visited the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. He also brought Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's notice to an injured baby elephant in the reserve forest. After the visit, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also tweeted Gandhi's letter to Bommai requesting to take action for the injured baby elephant.

The party convoy reached Karnataka on Friday and will conduct programs and campaigns in the state for the next 21 days before moving north.

The 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began from Kanyakumari on 8 September. The nationwide march is covering around 25 km of distance every day. The Congress Party convoy moving ahead under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. The party has claimed to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre with its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The party claims that the Yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ participants, including Rahul Gandhi, are staying in containers. Some of them also have Sleeping beds, toilets, and AC. Such containers will help the participants in guarding themselves against intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

Party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has also been targeted by the opposition party leaders and many have also suggested they go for ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’. Notably, the party has suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year. The rally is also considered an attempt to prepare the party for the upcoming elections.

(With agency inputs)