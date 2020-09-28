NEW DELHI : Day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three contentious farm bills passed by the Parliement, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the states ruled by her party to bring in laws to override the government’s new farm laws, which have provoked massive farmer protests in parts of India.

Issuing a statement on the same, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday said, “Hon'ble Congress President has asked the Congress ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their states under Article 254(2) of the constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to override a Central law which then comes for President Assent."

“This would enable the states to negate the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian Agricultural laws including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress ruled states & alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Central Govt," the Congress’s statement read.

What Article 254(2) says

The constitutional rule that the Congress President is talking about refers to allows a state legislature to enforce laws "repugnant to the parliament law", if they get presidential approval.

On Sunday, President Kovind gave his assent to the farm bills amid massive protests by the farmers and farmers’ organisations and political parties all across the country, mainly in Punjab and Haryana, where people are protesting against the three Bills — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

