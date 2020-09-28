On Sunday, President Kovind gave his assent to the farm bills amid massive protests by the farmers and farmers’ organisations and political parties all across the country, mainly in Punjab and Haryana, where people are protesting against the three Bills — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.