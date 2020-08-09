New Delhi: A day before Sonia Gandhi completes one year as the interim Congress chief, Congress party on Sunday said that it does not mean that the top post will fall vacant immediately and that she would continue till the process for electing the party president gets implemented. Gandhi had returned as party president on 10 August last year.

The development is significant as it comes in the backdrop of some of the top leaders of the party airing their views that the party needs to have a full term president and a growing chorus particularly from the younger brass demanding that former chief Rahul Gandhi returns to the top post.

“It is true that the tenure is expiring tomorrow. There is a laid down procedure in the Party constitution for elections. As you know, it goes through the CWC (Congress Working Committee)… Sonia Gandhi is the president, she will continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future, it as simple as that," Congress’ senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters at a virtual press conference on Sunday evening.

Singhvi added that the procedure has been detailed in the party constitution and will be followed and denied that there was any question of a ‘vaccuum’ owing to lack of clarity about the next move. “If anybody is suggesting that the Congress will become headless on the stroke of midnight on 10 August, 2020. Nobody can suggest that, anybody who have idea of how things function, how the constitution functions, so no point giving simple views, there have to be in accord with common sense," he added.

After nearly two months of uncertainty following the resignation of then party president Rahul Gandhi on the grounds of taking responsibility of party’s performance in Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim chief of the party on 10 August last year. Sonia Gandhi has been the longest serving president of the party.

The timing however of her completing one year as interim chief comes at a time when the party is facing internal challenges in two of its incumbent states – Rajasthan and Punjab – where a section of party leaders have rebelled against respective state governments. Senior party leaders feel that the troubles in state units and the narrative over the public spat between old guard and young leaders can be handled better if there is more clarity over central leadership.

"What are bygones are bygones but it is a fact that troubles in some of the state units could have been avoided if the central leadership had stepped in earlier and took decisive steps. Consequences of factional fight in one state emboldens those in another if a strong message is not sent and that can happen more effectively if there is clarity on the top leadership," a senior party functionary said requesting anonymity.

Incidentally on Sunday, former union minister and lawmaker Shashi Tharoor in an interview to Press Trust of India said that the Congress needed to find a full-term president to arrest the growing perception that the party is adrift. "We also need to arrest the growing public perception, fuelled by a dismissive media, that the Congress is adrift and rudderless, incapable of taking up the challenge of a credible national opposition," Tharoor said in the interview adding that it was ‘unfair to expect her to carry this burden indefinitely".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via