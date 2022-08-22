Sonowal calls on Iran vice president, reiterates commitment to bilateral ties

Sonowal is on a three-day tour to Iran. Following this, the minister will travel to the UAE where he will visit the Jebel Ali port and participate in bilateral and investors meetings.
NEW DELHI: Sarbananda Sonowal , union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and Ayush, called on the vice president of Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, at Tehran. The two leaders discussed bolstering bilateral relations, as per an official statement.
Sonowal visited the Shahid Behestti port at Chabahar in Iran to review the progress in the development of the port and also handed over six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ) at the port.
The development of Chabahar port would lead to increase in trade and shipment volumes, Mokhber said. Sonowal , meanwhile, underscored the importance for both sides to collaborate on steps to be taken to make Chabahar port an instrument for growth in trade in the region.
Since India Ports Global Private Limited (IPGPL) assumed operations of Shahid Beheshti Port, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo. With close cooperation between India’s IGPL and Iranian stakeholders including Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation, Iranian Customs Administration and the Chabahar Free Zone Authority, Shahid Behesti Port Authority and other stakeholders, it is likely to act as a catalyst to unlock the huge trade potential in the region.
Speaking after his visit, Sonowal, said, “Extremely pleased to meet his Excellency, Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber where we discussed ways and means to further strengthen and consolidate the vibrant Indo Iranian bilateral relations. We continue to strengthen our dynamic relationship with Iran."
In 2020, India supplied 75,000 tonne of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme as well as provided for 40,000 litre of Malathion 96% ULV pesticides via Chabahar port in a concerted effort to mitigate locust threat to agriculture & enhance food security in the region.
Sonowal had earlier attended a bilateral meeting with Iran’s minister of roads and urban development, Rostam Ghasemi. Both the countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of certificates of competency to help seafarers from both the countries as per the provisions of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers (1978).