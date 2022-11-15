Sonowal: Viability-gap funding for shipbuilding projects soon5 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:34 AM IST
The target for completion of projects under Sagarmala is 2035. It aspires to cut logistics costs for Exim, local cargo
The government plans to provide viability-gap funding (VGF) to cut capital costs for shipbuilding projects, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said. In an interview, Sonowal said the government also plans to boost the inland waterways network, develop mega seaports, and a trans-shipment hub in Greater Nicobar. The government’s plans to develop three mega ports, he said. Edited excerpts: