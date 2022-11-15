Sonowal: Viability-gap funding for shipbuilding projects soon

Let us realize that in 2014, the cargo handling capacity of our ports was close to 800 million tonnes per annum. In just eight years, it has now gone up to 1.6 billion tonnes. The rate of growth reflects how modernization initiatives help. Also, earlier, for our container vessels, it took 44 hours of turnaround time at ports. Now it has come down to 26 hours. Mechanization, modernization and digitization are all being incorporated into port facilities. We are trying to bring the turnaround time now to 22-23 hours or less than a day. We are also planning to develop unmanned technologies so that operations systems become more competitive globally, to accommodate big vessels and also to take care of their turnaround time so that economically they can become very much viable.