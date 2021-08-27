OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Delhi govt's ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative for school going kids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that Bollywood actor  Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the Delhi government's 'Desh ke Mentor’ initiative for the school kids.

The 'Desh ke Mentor’ initiative which will be launched soon in the national capital. After being appointed as the brand ambassador, Sonu Sood said,"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will."

 

