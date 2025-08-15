South Korea’s Lee Calls Japan Indispensable Partner Before Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Japan is an “indispensable partner” for economic growth in a speech commemorating the end of Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, signaling a departure from his previous hawkish rhetoric as he prepares to visit Tokyo this month.

“Japan is our neighbor across the sea as well as an indispensable partner in our economic development,” Lee said at a ceremony on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of liberation. “We will seek forward-looking, mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan while holding frequent meetings and frank dialogue through shuttle diplomacy.”

The comments come at a time when relations between South Korea and Japan — and their trilateral ties with Washington — have come under scrutiny as Lee sets his foreign policy direction after taking office a little over two months ago. The South Korean president has spoken harshly of Japan in the past, declaring in 2016 that “Japan is an enemy country.”

While Lee has softened his tone since becoming president in June, skepticism has lingered about whether he’ll stay the course. In another move reflecting his policy direction, Lee is set to travel to Tokyo this month for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before continuing on to Washington, where he’ll meet with President Donald Trump for the first time.

Lee’s office said the Tokyo trip will help the key US allies in Asia step up cooperation and deepen trust between the leaders. In Friday’s speech, Lee urged Japan to “squarely face up” to the past to maintain trust between the two countries.

“I believe that such efforts will bring greater shared benefits and a brighter future for both sides,” he said.

Regarding North Korea, which is expected to be on the agenda in Lee’s meetings with Ishiba and Trump, the South Korean leader said South Korea respects North Korea’s current system and that it has no intention to pursue any form of unification by absorption or to engage in hostile acts.

Lee has taken a series of measures to lower tensions with Pyongyang since taking power. But the North has rejected Lee’s overtures, calling South Korea “the most hostile state” and dismissing efforts to improve ties as a “foolish dream.”

“Our government will take consistent measures to substantially reduce tensions and restore trust,” Lee said. “I hope that North Korea will reciprocate our efforts to restore trust and revive dialogue.”

