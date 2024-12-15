South Korea’s president is impeached
Summary
- Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law destroyed his presidency. For the country the reckoning has just begun
The day of reckoning has arrived for Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president. The country’s National Assembly voted on December 14th to impeach him for his short-lived attempt to impose martial law earlier this month. Outside the assembly, crowds of tens of thousands erupted into cheers and applause when the results were announced; demonstrators embraced and shed tears. “Into the New World", a hit K-pop-song-turned-protest anthem by Girls’ Generation, rang out from the speakers: “The end of wandering that I was longing for."