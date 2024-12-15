South Korea’s president is impeached

The case at the court is hardly straightforward. Following the retirement of three justices in October, only six of the nine seats are currently filled. Six affirmative votes are necessary to rule on impeachment; one of the justices is a conservative appointed directly by Mr Yoon. (The remaining seats may be filled before the case is heard.) Following the impeachment vote Mr Yoon pledged to “never give up". Allies say he believes he did nothing illegal; he will try to argue to the court that imposing martial law was within his authority as president, and that he followed proper constitutional procedures for doing so. The president and some in his party “seem to have a different view of reality", says Jung Bo-ram, a protester who brought her two young children to the demonstration on December 14th.