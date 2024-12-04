South Korean president faces impeachment motion after declaring martial law
SummaryOpposition parties are fewer than 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority required to remove Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
SEOUL—A day after declaring martial law, South Korea’s president is now facing the prospect of impeachment, creating more political instability for a close U.S. ally.
