Southeast Asia seeks to tiptoe through US-China Taiwan minefield5 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 05:41 PM IST
Region’s top diplomats are at pains to avoid taking sides as Washington-Beijing spat hijacks Asean forum
Escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan stole the focus of last week’s meeting of Southeast Asia’s top diplomats in Cambodia, with the major powers using the forum to take swipes at each other as the region’s foreign ministers struggled to maintain their ties with both sides.