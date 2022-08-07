Southeast Asia seeks to tiptoe through US-China Taiwan minefield

Officials from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, meeting face to face for the first time since the pandemic, had been expected to focus on efforts to end the crisis in Myanmar and other regional issues. But attention to the forum faded as China began four days of military drills encircling Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) visited the self-governing island in defiance of warnings from Beijing, which claims it as part of its territory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}