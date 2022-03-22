Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha, retains UP assembly seat

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha, retains UP assembly seat

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh to Speaker Om Birla
1 min read . 02:13 PM IST Livemint

Akhilesh Yadav is now expected to lead SP in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to resign from Lok Sabha after being elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat in the recently concluded elections.

Yadav was a member of the Lower House of the Parliament from Azamgarh.

Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Following this, Yadav is expected to lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

SP founder Azam Khan also quit for his Lok Sabha seat earlier in the day. He had won the Rampur Assembly seats.

Azam Khan has been slapped with a number of cases by the UP government on charges of land grab among others. He is in jail currently.

The decision of the SP leaders also appears to be influenced by the decimation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which won just one Assembly seat in the 2022 state polls.

SP came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, securing 111 constituencies, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes.

 

 

