SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won't contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will not contest Lok Sabha polls, according to the sources.

This comes on the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The SP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh reportedly said that he will not contest Lok Sabha elections after the meeting in Lucknow on March 27.

SP workers had earlier urged Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha elections from Rampur seat, once represented by jailed SP leader Azam Khan. Also, there were speculations earlier that Akhilesh might contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, a seat that his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav had represented before.

Akhilesh, who is currently member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Karhal had won Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

March 27 was last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled on April 19. Polling will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats, including seats in Uttar Pradesh, in the first phase.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4. Akhilesh Yadav's SP is contesting the upcoming general elections in alliance with the Congress party.

The Congress will contest 17 seats while the SP and other parties of the alliance will field its candidates in 63 of the 80 parliamentary seats in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 62 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP won ten seats, the SP won five and the Congress won just one seat.

