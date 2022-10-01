‘SP will leave party,' says Gehlot's letter to Sonia, BJP launches attack

‘SP will leave party,' says Gehlot's letter to Sonia, BJP launches attack2 min read . 05:46 PM IST
The leaked notes from Ashok Gehlot's meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi mentions a point regarding 'SP' leaving the party
As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi enters the Karnataka leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), taunted the Congress over its claim of reuniting India through the yatra when "its own house seems divided". The latest criticism came after notes of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were leaked which he reportedly made before meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi. One of the points in the note mentions “SP will leave the party".
The BJP is suggesting that "SP" on the note means former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot.
The list also included other things like expressing "pain" over what happened in Rajasthan and how several representatives of the high command were openly defied, it also mentioned how in politics, the wave can change in no time, etc.
Ashok Gehlot's meeting with Sonia Gandhi came amid his controversial exit from the race to be Congress president. Earlier, two observers of the Congress, who went to Rajasthan at the behest of the party's high command charged, several leaders of Rajasthan with "grave indiscipline".
Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge informed the Congress high command how several leaders of Rajasthan including cabinet ministers defied clear orders and rather than attending a meeting called by the observers, they called their parallel meeting.
The observers wanted a one-line resolution from all MLAs of the party in the state agreeing that they will follow the wish of the Congress president in the decision of choosing the successor of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot if he becomes the Congress President after the election.
But, most of the Congress MLAs of Rajasthan denied signing such a resolution and openly asked the party to not choose anyone from those who rebelled against the Rajasthan government in 2020-pointing to a group of around 20 MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.
Asho Gehlot, however, has pulled out of the race.