‘SP will leave party,' says Gehlot's letter to Sonia, BJP launches attack

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi enters the Karnataka leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), taunted the Congress over its claim of reuniting India through the yatra when "its own house seems divided". The latest criticism came after notes of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were leaked which he reportedly made before meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi. One of the points in the note mentions “SP will leave the party".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}