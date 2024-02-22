SP-Congress deal sealed in UP: What next for INDIA bloc as clock ticks down to Lok Sabha elections 2024
The SP-Congress formula announced on February 21 is the first seat-sharing agreement of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, an amalgamation of opposition parties that came up eight months ago to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress party have finally agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.
