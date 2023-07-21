‘Speak up for us also’: BJP's Locket Chatterjee in tears over ‘sexual assault of party member’ | Video2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:25 PM IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee broke down as she recounted an alleged incident of sexual assault during Panchayat polls in West Bengal, saying the state is not outside the country
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee broke down as she recounted an alleged incident of sexual assault of a party candidate during the Panchayat polls in the Howrah district of West Bengal, saying the state is not outside the country. The party has alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were behind the July 8 incident.
Rough translation: “We are also women. We also want our daughters to be saved… We are also India’s daughters. West Bengal isn’t outside the country, it is a part of the country. Yesterday PM Modi spoke on incidents of assault against women in Manipur. He not only spoke for the daughters in Manipur but for daughters across the country. He said that the law and order in all states should be made strict to protect our daughters. Not just daughters of Manipur but daughters all over the country. So I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice?"
West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya, however, said that the police investigated the incident but no evidence was found of the alleged incident.