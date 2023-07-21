West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee broke down as she recounted an alleged incident of sexual assault of a party candidate during the Panchayat polls in the Howrah district of West Bengal, saying the state is not outside the country. The party has alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were behind the July 8 incident.

Locket Chatterjee was addressing a press briefing along with West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in connection with a viral video of Manipur, purportedly showing two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob in Thoubal district on May 4. “Hum log bhi mahila hain. Hum bhi chahte hain ki hamari betiyo ko bachalein…hum log bhi desh ki beti hain, Manipur [ki ladkiyan] bhi desh ki beti hain. Pashchim Bengal bahar nahi hai, pashchim Bengal desh mein hi hai. Pradhan mantri ji Manipur ki ghatna ke liye kal bole. Sab rajyon ko bola, hamari sab betiyon ke liye bola ki kanoon vyavastha…sirf Manipur ki beti nahi, desh ki beti…hum bhi chahte hain ki hamare liye bhi kuch baat aap karein. Hamari beti kahan jayengi?" Locket Chatterjee said.

Rough translation: “We are also women. We also want our daughters to be saved… We are also India’s daughters. West Bengal isn’t outside the country, it is a part of the country. Yesterday PM Modi spoke on incidents of assault against women in Manipur. He not only spoke for the daughters in Manipur but for daughters across the country. He said that the law and order in all states should be made strict to protect our daughters. Not just daughters of Manipur but daughters all over the country. So I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice?"

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya, however, said that the police investigated the incident but no evidence was found of the alleged incident.