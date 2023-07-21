Rough translation: “We are also women. We also want our daughters to be saved… We are also India’s daughters. West Bengal isn’t outside the country, it is a part of the country. Yesterday PM Modi spoke on incidents of assault against women in Manipur. He not only spoke for the daughters in Manipur but for daughters across the country. He said that the law and order in all states should be made strict to protect our daughters. Not just daughters of Manipur but daughters all over the country. So I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice?"