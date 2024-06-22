Speaker Protem row flares up as 3 Opposition MPs may refuse to join panel assisting Bhartruhari Mahtab
Speaker Protem row: The Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to “reject” the role given to Suresh Kodikunnil and two other Opposition MPs to assist Bhartruhari Mahtab in administering oath to the new members.
As the row over the appointment of the new Speaker Protem, Opposition sources reportedly said on Saturday that Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu and Sudip Bandyopadhyay may not join the panel of chairpersons to assist Speaker Protem Bhartruhari Mahtab in administering the oath to the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha.