Parliament Special Session LIVE: Centre, Opposition to clash on proposed Delimitation bill - What is it?

Parliament Special Session LIVE: As the Centre prepares to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on the pre-2026 Census, a major political confrontation is expected during the special Parliament session scheduled from April 16 to 18.
The main point of contention is delimitation, with the opposition arguing that it could reduce representation for southern states while benefiting northern regions. The bill proposes increasing the size of the Lok Sabha and includes amendments to Articles 81 and 82 of the Constitution.
Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In simple words, delimitation redraws the boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, resulting in an increase in the number of constituencies according to the latest population. The delimitation exercise would be carried out on the basis of the Census. The Bill comes into effect when both these processes are carried out.
The number of seats of the houses (parliament and assembly) have to be readjusted after each census, says the Constitution. “Upon the completion of each census, the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine,” reads the Article 82 of the Constitution.
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On DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is playing politics and is misguided by some people here. Nobody is against the women's reservation, but they are going to use some excuse to defeat, which should not be done. If you want to defeat the women's reservation by using some pretext, it will be the most unfortunate moment... So, Tamil Nadu or any state should not worry. They should not misguide and mislead the people. That's my appeal... Every state, every union territory of India, need not worry. Everybody will be given a fair chance, representation and opportunities..."
DMK candidate for Virugambakkam, Prabhakar Raja says, "...the Modi government should not do this delimitation. We are all totally against that. So we are all wearing black shirts and wearing the black badges today... PM Modi’s government has always been criticising Tamil Nadu. One year ago, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan insulted our Tamil people. Now, Piyush Goyal is saying Tamil Nadu people do not have knowledge, and they are not understanding the delimitation... We are number one in the state in terms of GDP and education..."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took out a march here on Wednesday as part of his ongoing election campaign and asserted that the issue was not women's reservation, but the proposed delimitation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday burnt a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a "black law" and alleged it seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.
The Congress on Thursday said the true intent of the bills being brought by the government in the garb of implementing women's quota law is mischievous and they have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the three bills are being taken up in Lok Sabha and the packaging and marketing is women's reservation but the fundamentals have to do with delimitation.
Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). In simple words, delimitation redraws the boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies resulting in an increase in the number of constituencies according to the latest population. The delimitation exercise would be carried out on the basis of the Census. The Bill comes into effect when both these processes are carried out.
This is done for every state so that a balance is achieved between the number of constituencies and the population; to provide equal representation to a segment of the population; to designate a number of seats for the reserved categories – now women.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that delimitation could undermine the federal structure and adversely affect states like Kerala.
The Bill proposed to be introduced in a special session of Parliament, based on the 2011 Census, would significantly affect the rights of states and the principle of equitable justice. He said it was also worrying that the Centre was proceeding on such a crucial issue without arriving at a consensus with the states
The delimitation exercise is completed based on the census data. The 2021 Census, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to begin this year. The census is expected to be followed by the delimitation of constituencies.
The concern among the states in the South is that due to the better economic standards, population growth in Southern states has been lower than in the North. Thus, when delimitation is done based on population (Census data), northern states will get more seats in Parliament compared to the South. This would mean a reduced political significance for these states.
Regional parties from the South feel that delimitation based on population could skew elections in favour of parties, such as the BJP with a considerable base in the North.
The number of seats in Parliament and state assemblies is determined by the population figures. The idea is to make sure that the number of people represented by a member of parliament (MP) or a member of legislative assembly (MLA) remains the same. This is in accordance with the principle of ‘one citizen, one vote, one value’ as laid down under Article 81 of the Constitution of India.
The number of seats of the houses (parliament and assembly) have to be readjusted after each census, says the Constitution. “Upon the completion of each census, the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine,” reads the Article 82 of the Constitution.
Besides these two, Article 170(3) of the Constitution reads: “Upon the completion of each census, the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each state and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine.”
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday moved a motion in the Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of three government bills, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census.
Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.
"Delimitation: May the resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. May the arrogance of the fascist BJP collapse. Back then, the fire of resistance against Hindi that ignited in Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. Our fire subsided only after Delhi yielded. Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the black law that turns Tamils into refugees in their own land. This fire too will spread across the Dravidian land. It will subdue the BJP's arrogance," Stalin posted on X.
Hours before the convening of a special Parliament sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India was set to take a "historic step" towards women's empowerment.
"Starting today, in the special session of Parliament, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," the PM posted on X.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.