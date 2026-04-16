Parliament Special Session LIVE: Centre, Opposition to clash on proposed Delimitation bill - What is it?

Parliament Special Session LIVE: As the Centre prepares to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on the pre-2026 Census, a major political confrontation is expected during the special Parliament session scheduled from April 16 to 18.

The main point of contention is delimitation, with the opposition arguing that it could reduce representation for southern states while benefiting northern regions. The bill proposes increasing the size of the Lok Sabha and includes amendments to Articles 81 and 82 of the Constitution.

Special Session of Parliament LIVE: What does delimitation mean?

Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In simple words, delimitation redraws the boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, resulting in an increase in the number of constituencies according to the latest population. The delimitation exercise would be carried out on the basis of the Census. The Bill comes into effect when both these processes are carried out.

Special Session of Parliament LIVE: What does the Constitution say about delimitation?

The number of seats of the houses (parliament and assembly) have to be readjusted after each census, says the Constitution. “Upon the completion of each census, the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine,” reads the Article 82 of the Constitution.

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