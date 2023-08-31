Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22; amid 'Amrit Kaal' looking forward to fruitful discussions, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Parliament Building of India

The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"A special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," tweets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," he said on X.

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.

*With Agency Inputs

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
