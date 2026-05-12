AIADMK split out in open: Rebel faction announces support to Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu

Senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam said on 12 May that the party faction has decided to extend support to chief minister Vijay-led TVK in government in Tamil Nadu. The leader said that the party would now focus on rebuilding and strengthening the organisation after the electoral setback
“We founded this party against the DMK. For 53 years, our politics have been against the DMK,” Shanmugam, the rebel AIADMK leader, said while explaining the AIADMK’s stand after the fractured verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The AIADMK currently has 47 MLAs. Shanmugham's remarks came amid reports of rift within AIADMK, particularly with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, over support to Vijay's TVK. EPS, 72, is clearly losing control of the party to rebels led by SP Velumani and Shanmugham.
EPS is said to have support of some MLAs while the rebel camp asserts majority support within the party that contested 167 seats in recently-held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
A proposal had emerged suggesting that an AIADMK government be formed with the support of the DMK, he said adding that the idea, however, was overwhelmingly rejected within the party.
“If we were to form an alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK would cease to exist. Our cadre and leaders refused to accept such a scenario,” he said.
Shanmugam said that the AIADMK currently stands without any formal alliance and must now focus on rebuilding and strengthening the organisation after the electoral setback.
“In the end, we decided to extend our support to the TVK, which emerged victorious,” he said.
The AIADMK’s backing proved crucial after Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority on its own in its electoral debut, reshaping Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.
The rift in AIADMK comes two days after Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu . Vijay is yet to face a floor test in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. He has to prove numbers on the floor of the house by 13 May. For now Vijay has 120 seats with support of Congress and other smaller parties.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.