Split in Shiv Sena UBT? Raut denies MPs will join Shinde's party; Eknath evasive; Thackeray says ‘those who wish to...’

Maharashtra is once again at the centre of a political turmoil, with several reports claiming a major split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speculations are rife that seven of the nine Shiv Sena UBT MPs were in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

Media reports, citing sources, also claimed that 14 to 16 MLAs may leave the party. They also say this split could occur within the next six to seven days. If this happens, it would be the second-largest split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday said that discussions with seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) have reached the final stage. He asserted that they are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Tumane termed the possible defection as "Operation Tiger." Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

Drawing an analogy with a medical procedure, the Shiv Sena leader said the process is nearing completion.

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"Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued. Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor. The operation will take place on that day," Tumane said.

He added, “Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage.”

Tumane further indicated that the development is expected before the monsoon session. "This will happen before the monsoon session," he said.

Without disclosing further details, he expressed confidence that the MPs would join the party. "It's not appropriate for us to share all the details. But it's almost certain that they will join us," Tumane said.

He also stated that talks have been underway for several weeks and have now reached an advanced stage. "These discussions have been ongoing for a month, but today it's in the final stage," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP denies claim Denying speculation of seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs joining Shinde group, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said, "There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Absolutely no pressure (on MPs). Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut called the speculations "a lie".

"We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray ji and expressed faith in his leadership. Out of them, some of the leaders swearing by their loved ones pledged support to Uddhav ji," Raut said.

On Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane's claims that seven Shiv Sena UBT MPs are in touch with his party, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, "Who is he? There is no such person in Maharashtra politics. Today, there are such people in Shinde group and say anything."

"Who will split the party? In the last 12 years, the BJP has had only this work of splitting political parties. They have split TMC now. Before this, they did the same with NCP and Shiv Sena."

Thackeray calls meeting: ‘Those who wish to leave…’ Amid the buzz, Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of UBT Sena MPs on Sunday.

Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four — Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil — attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh attended online, the New Indian Express reported.

Sources present at the meeting told News 18 that Thackeray told MPs that those who wished to leave the party were free to do so and that he would only wish them well.

Reflecting on the 2022 rebellion that split the Shiv Sena, he reportedly said that he was aware of the developments even when he was the Chief Minister, but chose not to pressure anyone into staying.

“A major split took place in the party four years ago. Forty MLAs walked away. Do you think I was unaware of what was happening?" Thackeray told MPs, News 18 reported.

He is also said to have remarked that those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena would eventually regret their decision, but by then it would be too late.

“Today may not be my time, but tomorrow certainly will be. Until then, we will have to endure and persevere," he added.

After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation.

"What Operation Tiger are you asking about? We are all tigers. We are going to launch Operation Wolf. We are not going to be scared. All our MPs and Parliamentary Party are intact, united and strong, and it will continue that way," he said.

Eknath Shinde evades question on 'Operation Tiger' Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde did not answer any questions posed to him on speculations about Shiva Sena UBT MLAs and MPs forming another group before joining the Shinde group.