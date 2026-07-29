The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 29 July rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim that police fired bullets at students during their march to Parliament last week, following Home Minister Amit Shah's order, as a ‘lie’.

The saffron party alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to spread confusion and incite anarchy for political gains.

Senior party leader Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi for his remarks that Shah travels in a convoy of 30 cars because he is scared.

“It is a lie. Even the prime minister's cavalcade perhaps does not have 30 cars. Rahul Gandhi, come and show me where are those 30 cars that you saw in Amit Shah's convoy," Patra said at a press conference.

On Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha that the Union home minister "trembles in fear", Patra hit back and said Shah is the man who makes Naxalites and terrorists tremble in fear.

The BJP's response came after Gandhi alleged that Shah had authorised police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

The BJP hit back, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of telling a "bundle of lies", and demanded that he apologise for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi said that bullets were fired at the students. He lied. No bullet was fired. He also lied that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the firing," Patra said, asking, "When no bullets were fired, where does the question of anyone ordering firing arise?"

Patra alleged that Gandhi and the Congress are engaged in spreading confusion and inciting anarchy by peddling falsehood because they cannot return to power by winning elections.

Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Modi Govt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 29 July urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the 'brutalities.'

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha and every time he tries to speak there, he is ‘silenced.’

Either Shah ordered that students be shot with pellet guns and beaten with lathis with nails, or he was unaware, Gandhi said, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the 20 July Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi said that bullets were fired at the students. He lied. No bullet was fired.

"If he ordered it, he is culpable and if he did not know then he is incompetent," Gandhi said at a press conference.