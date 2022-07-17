Sri Lanka economy to contract by more than 6% in 2022, central-bank governor say4 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Nandalal Weerasinghe urged government to resolve political instability as key IMF talks stall
COLOMBO (SRI LANKA) : Sri Lanka’s crisis-hit economy is likely to contract by more than 6% this year as political instability and social unrest hamstring key discussions on financial relief with the International Monetary Fund and bilateral creditors, the country’s central-bank governor said.