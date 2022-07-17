Sri Lanka economy to contract by more than 6% in 2022, central-bank governor say

Mr. Weerasinghe said Sri Lanka’s political uncertainty and acute shortages of fuel, had adversely impacted nearly every industry in the country—except for some key exports like tea, garments and rubber, which the government had prioritized. Despite a promising recovery in tourist arrivals early in the year—before the unrest—the economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter. With economic contraction accelerating in the second and third quarters, Mr. Weerasinghe expects this year’s recession to be worse than in the pandemic-affected 2020, when the economy shrank 3.5%.

