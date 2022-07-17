Sri Lanka economy to contract by more than 6% in 2022, central-bank governor say
Nandalal Weerasinghe urged government to resolve political instability as key IMF talks stall
COLOMBO (SRI LANKA) :Sri Lanka’s crisis-hit economy is likely to contract by more than 6% this year as political instability and social unrest hamstring key discussions on financial relief with the International Monetary Fund and bilateral creditors, the country’s central-bank governor said.
After months of antigovernment demonstrations in the capital Colombo, President Gotabaya Rajapaksafled the country on a military aircraft to the Maldives last week after protesters stormed his residence and other state buildings. Mr. Rajapaksa traveled onward to Singapore on Thursday, where he resigned his presidency over email.
While technical discussions at the central bank and finance ministry level have continued, Nandalal Weerasinghe, who took over as central-bank chief in April, said top-level talks with the IMF on a multibillion-dollar bailout had stalled. He said the country urgently needed a stable political administration to progress discussions with the IMF on key structural reforms—such as taxation and public expenditure—as well as to secure short-term bridge financing from other countries and multilateral agencies to help pay for key imports like fuel, pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.
“Without that obviously we’re going to see these shortages continuing," Mr. Weerasinghe said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “A delay means people will be suffering continuously."
Sri Lanka’s Parliament convened on Saturday to begin the process of nominating candidates as president, which will be voted on by lawmakers on Wednesday. The IMF has said that it is closely monitoring developments and hopes to resume dialogue as soon as possible.
Mr. Weerasinghe said Sri Lanka’s political uncertainty and acute shortages of fuel, had adversely impacted nearly every industry in the country—except for some key exports like tea, garments and rubber, which the government had prioritized. Despite a promising recovery in tourist arrivals early in the year—before the unrest—the economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter. With economic contraction accelerating in the second and third quarters, Mr. Weerasinghe expects this year’s recession to be worse than in the pandemic-affected 2020, when the economy shrank 3.5%.
“This year the contraction will be much higher, maybe higher than 6% contraction," he said.
The forecasted contraction underlines the pace of Sri Lanka’s economic backsliding. Sri Lanka’s economy grew by 3.3% last year and the central bank, under previous Gov. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, had forecasted growth of 5.5% for 2022 as recently as January. That was revised down to 1% in April. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now acting president, said earlier this month that the economy was expected to contract by 4%-5%, citing the central bank.
While Indian credit lines in recent months have provided a key lifeline enabling Sri Lanka to purchase fuel, Mr. Weerasinghe said a $500 million extension expected last month hasn’t materialized, exacerbating Sri Lanka’s fuel shortages. Similarly, there had been no progress on a $1 billion currency swap with the Reserve Bank of India, nor has China relaxed conditions to allow Sri Lanka to use a $1.5 billion currency swap.
At the heart of the island’s economic woes has been a balance-of-payments crisis that has drained its foreign-exchange reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports or service its external debt. Sri Lanka fell into default in May for the first time in its history.
Normally, Sri Lanka builds its foreign reserves through tourism, worker remittances from abroad and government borrowing of foreign debt. Although there were some encouraging signs for the natural growth of reserves at the beginning of 2022, much of that progress has been undone in recent weeks.
“Right now there’s hardly any tourists coming," Mr. Weerasinghe said. He also said remittances of foreign currency from Sri Lankans working overseas were declining. Sri Lanka had tightened government policies for inflows to ensure money makes it into the Sri Lankan banking system instead of gray market channels, but these measures have recently been relaxed again.
Mr. Weerasinghe’s first act as governor was to nearly double interest rates to 14.5% to curb runaway inflation, and the central bank hiked rates by another 1 percentage point last week. Mr. Weerasinghe said headline inflation, which soared to 54.6% last month, was coming under control, and could reach 70% in the coming months before moderating. He also said the country’s balance of payments deficit, which had seen it bleed $700 million a month, had narrowed considerably because of a sharp drop in import demand due to a deep decline in the local currency, the rupee.
Much of Sri Lanka’s economic suffering could have been avoided, Mr. Weerasinghe said, if Sri Lanka had gone to the IMF at least a year earlier than it did, and sought to restructure its debts while it still had $4 billion in reserves in hand. That would have allowed Sri Lanka to still afford to pay for essential imports to keep the country running smoothly and ease the financial suffering of its citizens. Instead, the government chose to wait.
“That was a mistake, in my view."