Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency after president flees country4 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is supposed to resign, also ordered a curfew as angry protesters surrounded his office
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is supposed to resign, also ordered a curfew as angry protesters surrounded his office
COLOMBO (SRI LANKA) : Sri Lanka’s president fled the country and appointed the prime minister as acting leader, the speaker of parliament said, as protesters breached the prime minister’s office and the island was placed under a state of emergency.