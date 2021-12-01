Sri Lanka's Basil Rajapaksa arrives in New Delhi; to meet top Indian ministers

Ties between India and Sri Lanka were strained after the latter unilaterally cancelled a tripartite agreement earlier this year with India and Japan to jointly develop a Colombo Port terminal. The move was seen as having happened under pressure from China, India's main strategic and economic rival which is making inroads to counter New Delhi's influence in the Indian Ocean region. On its part, Colombo offered another project at a neighbouring terminal with India’s Adani Group signing up for that as the main private investor.