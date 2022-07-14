Sri Lanka’s debt crisis tests China’s role as financier to poor countries9 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Developing world faces a credit crunch, but the biggest lender of all has been slow to cooperate with Western-style rescues
COLOMBO (SRI LANKA) : As Sri Lanka’s foreign-exchange reserves began to dwindle under a mountain of debt early in the Covid-19 pandemic, some officials argued it was time to ask for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, a politically fraught move that traditionally comes with painful austerity measures.