Sri Lanka’s debt crisis tests China’s role as financier to poor countries

Now that plan has blown up, plunging Sri Lanka into chaos. Amid crushing debt and sky-high inflation, the country has run out of U.S. dollars to pay for imports of basic goods, leaving citizens waiting for hours to buy fuel and major cities scrambling to keep the lights on. By the time Sri Lanka finally decided in April to apply for IMF relief, its economy was nosediving toward one of the deepest recessions since the country’s independence in 1948, fueling a popular rebellion that saw the president chased from his home by hordes of demonstrators.