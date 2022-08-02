Sri Lanka’s economic chaos reverses steady rise of middle class6 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Many families have suffered a decline in their living standards after years of financial security
Many families have suffered a decline in their living standards after years of financial security
For many years, Trichlet Decruz lived a comfortable life in the capital of Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old traveled abroad for vacations, dined out with her family and spent freely at the grocery store.