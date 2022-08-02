OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Sri Lanka’s economic chaos reverses steady rise of middle class

For many years, Trichlet Decruz lived a comfortable life in the capital of Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old traveled abroad for vacations, dined out with her family and spent freely at the grocery store.

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout