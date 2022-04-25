Sri Lanka sends SOS for lifesaving and emergency medicine supplies

“We have received a communication from Sri Lankan counterparts requesting medical supplies. There are very few companies who do business with Sri Lanka, and only those who have the licence can supply the material there," said Daara Patel, secretary-general, IDMA. “They have given us the list of medicines which we have circulated to all our members. As and when our members respond to us, we will see how best we can help Sri Lanka. I think some of them would definitely come forward to support Sri Lanka."