Srinagar all set to host PM Modi's International Yoga Day 2024 on banks of Dal Lake on June 21
International Yoga Day 2024: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), heeding to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as International Day of Yoga (IDY).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate this year's International Day of Yoga on June 21 on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 3,000- 4,000 people are expected to attend the event scheduled at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) along the picturesque Boulevard road.