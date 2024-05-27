Stage caves in at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar's Paliganj; Congress MP, Misa Bharti hold hands in support: VIDEO
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A video surfaced on social media wherein Gandhi and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti could be seen holding each other's hand when the stage broke.
The stage, set up for the INDIA bloc's election campaign in Bihar, caved in on Monday. The incident happened when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, entered the stage to address the public gathered to attend the Opposition alliance's rally. The leaders were campaigning just ahead of the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.