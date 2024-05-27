Active Stocks
Stage caves in at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar's Paliganj; Congress MP, Misa Bharti hold hands in support: VIDEO

Written By Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A video surfaced on social media wherein Gandhi and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti could be seen holding each other's hand when the stage broke.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti and others on the stage could be seen dibalanced as stage broke in Bihar' event (NBT video)Premium
The stage, set up for the INDIA bloc's election campaign in Bihar, caved in on Monday. The incident happened when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, entered the stage to address the public gathered to attend the Opposition alliance's rally. The leaders were campaigning just ahead of the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A video surfaced on social media wherein Gandhi and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti could be seen holding each other's hand when the stage broke. The video was shared by NBT (Navbharat Times) Bihar

A security official then seemed to offer Rahul Gandhi help. Gandhi told him he was fine and continued waving at his audience at the rally in Bihar's Paliganj. Although the leaders lost balance when the incident happened, everything was fine later.

Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leader delivered speeches at the rally on Monday. Gandhi reiterated the promised made by the party inits manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Gandhi said, “Under the Mahalaxmi scheme, women from poor families will get 1 lakh annually. Every educated youth's first job will be permanent, in which he will get 1 lakh annually. Farmers will get legal guarantee of MSP, their loans will be waived off. Workers will get daily wages of 400 under the MNREGA scheme…"

The Congress leader launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter has spread unemployment in the country. "Narendra Modi has turned Indian soldiers into labourers in the army," he said.

He exuded confidence while saying that PM Modi will not become the prime minister again this year.

Published: 27 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST
