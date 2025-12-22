Starmer and Trump Discuss Ukraine, Gaza and New UK Ambassador

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine and Gaza during a pre-Christmas phone call on Sunday, according to a statement released by Downing Street in London.

Starmer also updated Trump on the choice of a new British ambassador to Washington after Peter Mandelson was fired in September over his relationship with the late disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The appointment of career diplomat Christian Turner “would further deepen the relationship between the two countries,” Starmer told Trump, according to the readout of the call.

Turner will take over from James Roscoe, who has filled the role on an interim basis. His almost 30 years of government service involves previous experience in Washington. He was first secretary in the embassy from 2002 to 2006 under ambassadors Christopher Meyer and David Manning in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US when George W. Bush was president.

Starmer’s efforts to keep Trump close are being tested by tariffs on British steel, a stalled agreement on technology cooperation and Trump’s decision to sue the British Broadcasting Corp. for at least $10 billion over a misleading edit in a documentary last year. The BBC has apologized but says it plans to fight the case.

Starmer and Trump began their call Sunday by reflecting on the war in Ukraine, according to the Downing Street readout.

Starmer “updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities,” a spokeswoman said. “Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the situation on the ground in Gaza.”

“The leaders wished each other a Merry Christmas and looked forward to speaking again soon.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.