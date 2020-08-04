NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to start work on the installation of smog tower in the national capital "at the earliest" to tackle the menace of air pollution.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the foundation work will commence immediately but completion of the project will take 10 months which cannot be reduced.

The top court was apprised that the project will be supervised by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Bombay, and the government will provide funding.

"That is ok but the work should start at the earliest," said the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and directed Mehta to inform the top court on 10 August about the time frame and the date of commencement of work.

On 20 July, Mehta had said the government was in contact with IIT-Bombay, and other stake holders and a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon.

The top court had earlier warned IIT-Bombay, of contempt proceedings for wanting to back out of the project.

In December, the apex court had given Delhi and the central government three months time to set up smog towers to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Every winter, the national capital has to struggle with high levels of pollution as a thick shroud of poisonous smog envelops the region, with the government forced to declare public health emergency and ordering to schools to shut down.

