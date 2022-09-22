Startup founders sparkle in Hurun rich list3 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 12:23 AM IST
The youngest in the list is Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old co-founder of instant grocery app Zepto
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : One hundred founders of startups, including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of Physics Wallah, Byju Raveendran and family, and Falguni Nayar and family of Nykaa appear in the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, featuring people with a net worth of at least ₹1,000 crore. Of the 100, 65 are founders of 37 unicorns.