Startup founders sparkle in Hurun rich list

“India has the third-highest number of unicorns and gazelles (fast-growing enterprises with base revenues of $100,000 or more) in the world. IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 has 100 entrants from 59 startups and, going forward, the share of startups is likely to increase manifold. This has resulted in more young entrepreneurs entering the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. For instance, the youngest ten years ago was 37, last year was 23 and this year is 19," said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India.

