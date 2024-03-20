Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a sharp jibe at the the Congress party while speaking at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Many people launch startups, and in politics too, many launch, they have to launch repeatedly. The difference between you and them is that you are experimental; if one launch doesn't happen, you quickly move on to the next one," PM Modi told the gathering as per news agency ANI.

Here are the top five updates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, PM Modi said, “Start-up toh bohot log launch karte hain, aur politics mein toh zyada. Baar baar launch karna padta hai. Aap mein aur unme fark yeh hai ki aap log prayogsheel hote hain, ek agar launch nahi hua to turant doosre par chale jaate hain.. (Many people launch startups, and in politics too, many launch, they have to launch repeatedly. The difference between you and them is that you are experimental; if one launch doesn't happen, you quickly move on to the next one.)"

2. PM Modi further noted that India is preparing a roadmap for a developed country, and took the right decision at the right time. “India has more than 1.25 lakh startups, 110 unicorns," PM Modi noted at Startup Mahakumbh.

3. “India is the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem. There are over 1.25 lakh registered startups which generate employment for over 12 lakh people. India has over 110 unicorns... Our startups have registered over 12,000 patents. I request all of you to get your patent as early as possible," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Startup Mahakumbh is a symbol of India's innovative brilliance, the 'can do' spirit and strong will to make an impact. The 21st century is the century of startups and startups will make it the century of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji combined 'Jai Science' with 'Jai Jawan' and 'Jai Kisan' and this year, PM Modi has given centre status to the role of innovation by adding 'Jai Anusandhan' to it."

5. According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, with the resounding theme of 'Bharat Innovates,' the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors. Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest and first-of-its-kind startup event, registered record participation, serving as a vibrant platform for all stakeholders in the Indian startup ecosystem. The confluence of stakeholders and experts is expected to help further develop emerging sectors like DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, Gaming, etc, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!