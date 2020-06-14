Home >Politics >News >States assess nature of lockdown's next phase ahead of meeting with PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

States assess nature of lockdown's next phase ahead of meeting with PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2020, 11:11 AM IST Anuja, Gyan Varma

  • To gauge the current covid-19 situation, Modi will meet chief ministers in two rounds. While the heads of 21 states and union territories will meet on 16 June, the rest on 17 June

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meetings with chief ministers, state governments assess the nature of lockdown that needs to be imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus and yet have the economy return to normalcy.

Starting 8 June, India announced 'Unlock 1", which allowed lifting of several restrictions including the reopening of commercial spaces such as malls and restaurants.

With economic activity gathering momentum, the two rounds of meetings between Modi and states are likely to face challenges of continuing such activities when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. While Punjab has already extended the lockdown till the end of June and Rajasthan has imposed stricter restrictions, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have clarified that there would be no stringent lockdown measures.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have been the worst hit by reverse migration of labourers, are keen to continue economic activities with greater focus on testing the virus.

"The only way to control the spread of the pandemic is to test more. We should focus on testing more number of people while boosting our medical facilities in the state. Economic activity has to continue and people should be made aware of the ways to protect themselves from covid-19," said a senior Cabinet minister from Bihar.

So far, India has reported more than 3.2 lakh coronavirus cases, of which 1.5 lakh are active. The disease has left 9,200 dead.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing, in Dehradun on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi to discuss covid-19 with chief ministers on 16 and 17 June

2 min read . 12 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout