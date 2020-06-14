States assess nature of lockdown's next phase ahead of meeting with PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meetings with chief ministers, state governments assess the nature of lockdown that needs to be imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus and yet have the economy return to normalcy.

Starting 8 June, India announced 'Unlock 1", which allowed lifting of several restrictions including the reopening of commercial spaces such as malls and restaurants.

With economic activity gathering momentum, the two rounds of meetings between Modi and states are likely to face challenges of continuing such activities when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. While Punjab has already extended the lockdown till the end of June and Rajasthan has imposed stricter restrictions, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have clarified that there would be no stringent lockdown measures.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have been the worst hit by reverse migration of labourers, are keen to continue economic activities with greater focus on testing the virus.

"The only way to control the spread of the pandemic is to test more. We should focus on testing more number of people while boosting our medical facilities in the state. Economic activity has to continue and people should be made aware of the ways to protect themselves from covid-19," said a senior Cabinet minister from Bihar.

So far, India has reported more than 3.2 lakh coronavirus cases, of which 1.5 lakh are active. The disease has left 9,200 dead.

