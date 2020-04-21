States fighting covid-19, Centre fighting states: Derek O’ Brien, TMC MP

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, dubbed the visit of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to West Bengal to take a stalk of the lockdown implementation as ‘adventure tourism’.

“We really believe that in a national health emergency, politics should be left far out of this. But, the states including Bengal are going all out fighting corona but today we must ask unfortunately the central government is going all out fighting the states. Is this the spirit of federalism?" TMC’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said.

The home ministry on Monday formed six IMCTs to assess implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps.

Of the six teams, two each were for West Bengal and Maharashtra, while one is for Indore in Madhya Pradesh and another for Jaipur in Rajasthan. In Maharashtra, the two teams will visit Mumbai and Pune.

“We really want to know what are the parameters on the basis of which these states were selected…what is the basis, criteria for selecting these? We want to ask the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Five out of six states are opposition states," Brien added.

The TMC has been at loggerheads with the Union government over the past fortnight beginning with home ministry’s rap on certain relaxations being imposed in the state during lockdown.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the formation of the IMCT was a 'unilateral move’ and a breach of official protocol as the teams arrived before the telephonic conversation between her and Union home minister Amit Shah over the issue. The state government has claimed that it has lesser cases compared to other states and hence the centre should make its criteria for selection clear.

Last week, after the guidelines for lockdown were released, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accused the state government of not following lockdown rules effectively and allowing religious congregations. He had also indicated that central paramilitary forces could be deployed in the state to enforce the lockdown, if necessary.