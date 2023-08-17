Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, Gujarat, Rivaba Jadeja was seen getting involved in aheated argument during a public event.The video of the incident has gone viral.

Rivaba Jadeja got into an argument with Mayor Binaben Kothari and local MP MP Poonamben Maadam. Enraged, Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba asked mayor Bina Kothari to stay within her limits. This case is related to Lakhota lake of Jamnagar. Rivaba had come here to inaugurate the martyr's memorial. BJP MP Poonamben Madam and Mayor Binaben Kothari were also present here. The video of the fight was widely shared on social media platforms where all three BJP colleagues were seen confronting each other. They were seen fighting each other even during a photo session at the event.

It is being told that in the presence of top officials including the BJP MP, there was an argument between the mayor and Rivaba Jadeja for some reason.

Angry Rivaba Jadeja said that some people become smart even after not understanding anything.MLA Rivaba and other women leaders had reached Jamnagar's Lakhota lake in the program 'Mari Mati-Maro Desh' organized by Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

According to MLA Jadeja, MP Poonamben taunted her and called her ‘over smart’ for taking off her slippers while she was paying respect to the fallen soldiers at the event. "She (the MP) said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect," she told the reporters afterwards, as reported by Hindustan Times.

It can be seen how the three women leaders clashed with each other in the presence of workers and

policemen. It can be seen in the video that a policeman is pacifying Rivaba and other women leaders.

But over smart people take off their shoes. This statement of the MP enraged her and Rivaba told reporters that I cannot listen to such statements about myself when it comes to self-respect.