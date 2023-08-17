‘Stay in limits’: BJP MLA Rivaba Jadega condemns Jamnagar mayor | WATCH

According to MLA Jadeja, MP Poonamben taunted her and called her ‘over smart’ for taking off her slippers while she was paying respect to the fallen soldiers at the event. "She (the MP) said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect," she told the reporters afterwards, as reported by Hindustan Times.

