Steep cuts to carbon emissions gain stronger economic backing

Neither RFF nor CIL set out to put a higher price on climate damage. That their findings do just that matters for the net zero debate. The International Monetary Fund estimates if the whole world put an average $75 price on carbon (such as through a carbon tax) by 2030, it would be on the path toward holding the temperature increase to below 2 degrees. The 38-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development suggests $140 would achieve net zero. These numbers used to be far above the expected damage from higher temperatures, and thus hard to justify, economically. As the social cost of carbon gets revised up, they start to look more economically sound.