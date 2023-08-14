Stones pelted at Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house, he says ‘had this happened with a BJP leader…’ | Video1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleges stones were hurled at his Delhi residence. Police are investigating.
Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and a Member of Parliament (MP), has alleged that stones were hurled at his official residence in Delhi on Monday. Questioning the security, Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that stones are pelted at his house in Delhi every few days while asserting that there would be reactions had it happened with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
Police said that two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.
Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.
This was not the first time Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged attack on his residence. Back in February, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The AIMIM president had also claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.
(With agency inputs)