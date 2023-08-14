comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Stones pelted at Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house, he says ‘had this happened with a BJP leader…’ | Video
Back

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and a Member of Parliament (MP), has alleged that stones were hurled at his official residence in Delhi on Monday. Questioning the security, Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that stones are pelted at his house in Delhi every few days while asserting that there would be reactions had it happened with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Speaking with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "On one side bulldozer is being run on the houses of Muslims and on the other hand, stones are pelted at the house of an MP. I am a four-time MP, and every few days stones are thrown at my house. Its effect on the country will not be good." He added, “If a similar incident had happened with a big leader of the BJP, then we would have seen the reaction."

A video of the incident has been shared on the social media which showed shattered window glasses at Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Delhi. It isn’t yet known who were involved in the incident. Police have, however, launched a probe in this regard.

Police said that two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

This was not the first time Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged attack on his residence. Back in February, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The AIMIM president had also claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

(With agency inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout