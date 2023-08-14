Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and a Member of Parliament (MP), has alleged that stones were hurled at his official residence in Delhi on Monday. Questioning the security, Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that stones are pelted at his house in Delhi every few days while asserting that there would be reactions had it happened with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Speaking with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "On one side bulldozer is being run on the houses of Muslims and on the other hand, stones are pelted at the house of an MP. I am a four-time MP, and every few days stones are thrown at my house. Its effect on the country will not be good." He added, “If a similar incident had happened with a big leader of the BJP, then we would have seen the reaction." A video of the incident has been shared on the social media which showed shattered window glasses at Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Delhi. It isn’t yet known who were involved in the incident. Police have, however, launched a probe in this regard.

Police said that two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

This was not the first time Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged attack on his residence. Back in February, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The AIMIM president had also claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

(With agency inputs)