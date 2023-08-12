Union Minister Smriti Irani had showed a picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra with businessman Gautam Adani in the parliament and had commented, ‘Ye kab se Adani Adani kar rahe hain, toh ab thoda ab main bhi bol doon. Photo mere pass bhi hai...(Since when are these people (Congress) doing Adani Adani? Now even I will say, even i have a photo)’.

Following this Robert Vadra had taken to Facebook to condemn the Union Minister for showing the picture of someone who is not even part of the parliament. "Stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name, in parliament," Vadra wrote in his post. A day later, on Saturday, Vadra talked to news agency PTI, and said, “Manipur has been burning and this minister (Smriti Irani) has to bring up some kind of negative thing about me, who is not even in the Parliament".

“I keep away from Parliament. I only comment when the government bring up my name. And I will fight for it because, for the nine-ten years, they always used my name whenever they are cornered. There is nothing to prove against me," he added.

He also said the Congress has joined the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' and “we will give them (NDA) a good fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

Further Vadra challenged Union Minister Smriti Irani to provide evidence of her accusation that he had close relations with the business tycoon and head of the Adani group.

The Adani Group and their business has been bone of contention in the parliament with the opposition flagging Central government's handing over port projects to Adani Group, who was flagged by the Hindenburg report and accused of stock manipulation.

Vadra also lagged why Irani did not did not meet the protesting Wrestlers who sought former Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest in cases relating to sexual harassment.

Smriti Irani flags Adani-Robert Vadra photo in Parliament

Union Minister Smriti Irani during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament waved a photo of Robert Vadra and Gautam Adani, and said, "Ye kab se Adani Adani kar rahe hain, toh ab thoda ab main bhi bol doon. Photo mere pass bhi hai...In 1993, the Congress gave space to Adani in the Mundra Port...During the UPA rule, they gave a ₹72,000 crore loan to Adani. Why was the work of ports in different states given to Adani during the Congress rule? "